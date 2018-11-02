Hanesbrands (HBI) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.46 to $0.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.70 -1.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.70 billion.Hanesbrands also updated its FY 2018 guidance to $1.69-1.73 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Nomura lowered their target price on Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays set a $18.00 target price on Hanesbrands and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Hanesbrands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Standpoint Research assumed coverage on Hanesbrands in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Hanesbrands currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.75.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Shares of HBI stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,469,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,390,108. Hanesbrands has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $23.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.41. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.37.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 78.67% and a net margin of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Hanesbrands will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 9th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.09%.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells bras, panties, men's underwear, children's underwear, activewear, socks, hosiery, intimate apparel, shapewears, and home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.