Hanmi Financial (HAFC) PT Lowered to $23.00

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanmi Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 23rd. TheStreet cut Hanmi Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $28.00 target price on Hanmi Financial and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. FIG Partners cut Hanmi Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Hanmi Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Hanmi Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Shares of HAFC traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.95. The stock had a trading volume of 6,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,526. Hanmi Financial has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $33.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $667.17 million, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.79.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 22.82%. The firm had revenue of $51.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.60 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hanmi Financial will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 1st. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.04%.

Hanmi Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 30th that authorizes the company to buyback 1,600,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Scott Diehl bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.43 per share, for a total transaction of $101,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HAFC. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Hanmi Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Hanmi Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Hanmi Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Hanmi Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Hanmi Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

