Harris Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (HRS)

Harris Co. (NYSE:HRS) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 13,503 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 4,493% compared to the typical daily volume of 294 call options.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HRS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Harris from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Harris to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Harris from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Harris in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.22.

Shares of HRS opened at $150.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.17. Harris has a 1-year low of $135.95 and a 1-year high of $175.50.

Harris (NYSE:HRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Harris had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Harris will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.685 dividend. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 21st. Harris’s payout ratio is 42.15%.

In other Harris news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 26,311 shares of Harris stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total value of $4,283,430.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,360.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sheldon J. Fox sold 45,800 shares of Harris stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.13, for a total transaction of $7,471,354.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,448 shares in the company, valued at $15,570,432.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,712 shares of company stock worth $15,407,341 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Harris by 15.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,344,309 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $227,471,000 after purchasing an additional 178,395 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in Harris in the second quarter valued at $118,000. Tower Bridge Advisors purchased a new stake in Harris in the third quarter valued at $220,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Harris in the second quarter valued at $1,340,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Harris by 2.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 392,556 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,740,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Harris

Harris Corporation provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems. It designs, develops, and manufactures radio communications products and systems, including single channel ground and airborne radio systems, multiband manpack and handheld radios, multi-channel manpack and airborne radios, and single-channel airborne radios, as well as wideband rifleman team, ground, and high frequency manpack radios.

