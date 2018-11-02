Hartford Financial Services Group Inc Forecasted to Post Q2 2019 Earnings of $1.13 Per Share (HIG)

Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) – Stock analysts at Langen Mcalenn reduced their Q2 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a report issued on Monday, October 29th. Langen Mcalenn analyst R. Glasspiegel now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.14. Langen Mcalenn also issued estimates for Hartford Financial Services Group’s FY2019 earnings at $4.80 EPS.

Get Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter. Hartford Financial Services Group had a negative net margin of 11.09% and a positive return on equity of 12.20%.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Sandler O’Neill began coverage on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 27th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Hartford Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.82.

NYSE HIG opened at $45.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.93. Hartford Financial Services Group has a 12-month low of $43.31 and a 12-month high of $59.20.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 505.3% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 163,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,164,000 after purchasing an additional 136,415 shares during the period. Signition LP bought a new position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $687,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 25.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 307,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,372,000 after acquiring an additional 62,389 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 6.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 219,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the period. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 43.80%.

About Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, and Mutual Funds.

Read More: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.