HC Wainwright Begins Coverage on ADMA Biologics (ADMA)

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ADMA. Oppenheimer started coverage on ADMA Biologics in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group raised their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine raised ADMA Biologics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Chardan Capital began coverage on ADMA Biologics in a research report on Monday, July 30th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised ADMA Biologics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ADMA Biologics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.58.

NASDAQ:ADMA traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.66. The company had a trading volume of 804 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,839. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 10.65 and a quick ratio of 8.88. ADMA Biologics has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $6.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.43 million, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 2.35.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.03). ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 119.34% and a negative return on equity of 89.78%. The company had revenue of $4.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 million. Equities analysts anticipate that ADMA Biologics will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADMA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ADMA Biologics by 59.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 15,115 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the first quarter worth approximately $182,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in ADMA Biologics by 305.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 273,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 206,088 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in ADMA Biologics by 188.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 35,791 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the second quarter valued at $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.06% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease.

