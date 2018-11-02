H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (HEES) Director Purchases $205,000.00 in Stock

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Director Paul Arnold acquired 10,000 shares of H&E Equipment Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.50 per share, for a total transaction of $205,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 58,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,182. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

H&E Equipment Services stock opened at $24.06 on Friday. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.57 and a 1-year high of $44.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $790.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.49.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 35.00%. The business had revenue of $322.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.40 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 4.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 12.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 23.5% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 13,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the third quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 11.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HEES. BidaskClub upgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Macquarie set a $25.00 price objective on H&E Equipment Services and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on H&E Equipment Services from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks. It offers heavy construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

