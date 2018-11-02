Head to Head Analysis: Continental Building Products (CBPX) and MONARCH Cem Co/SH (MCEM)

Continental Building Products (NYSE:CBPX) and MONARCH Cem Co/SH (OTCMKTS:MCEM) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Continental Building Products and MONARCH Cem Co/SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Continental Building Products 14.04% 19.57% 9.69% MONARCH Cem Co/SH N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Continental Building Products and MONARCH Cem Co/SH’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Continental Building Products $489.16 million 2.20 $59.84 million $1.33 21.89 MONARCH Cem Co/SH $165.23 million 1.59 $21.16 million N/A N/A

Continental Building Products has higher revenue and earnings than MONARCH Cem Co/SH.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.7% of Continental Building Products shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of MONARCH Cem Co/SH shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Continental Building Products shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.0% of MONARCH Cem Co/SH shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Continental Building Products has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MONARCH Cem Co/SH has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Continental Building Products and MONARCH Cem Co/SH, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Continental Building Products 0 4 3 0 2.43 MONARCH Cem Co/SH 0 0 0 0 N/A

Continental Building Products currently has a consensus price target of $33.50, suggesting a potential upside of 15.04%. Given Continental Building Products’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Continental Building Products is more favorable than MONARCH Cem Co/SH.

Dividends

MONARCH Cem Co/SH pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Continental Building Products does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Continental Building Products beats MONARCH Cem Co/SH on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Continental Building Products

Continental Building Products, Inc. manufactures and sells gypsum wallboard and complementary finishing products in the eastern United States and eastern Canada. The company sells its products to gypsum wallboard distributors, buying groups, wholesalers, and mass merchants in the new residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets under the LiftLite, Mold Defense, and Weather Defense brand names. Continental Building Products, Inc. is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.

About MONARCH Cem Co/SH

The Monarch Cement Company manufactures and sells cement products in the United States. It primarily offers Portland cement and masonry cement. The company also sells ready-mixed concrete, concrete products, and sundry building materials. It primarily serves contractors, ready-mixed concrete plants, concrete products plants, building materials dealers, and governmental agencies. The company sells its products primarily in the Kansas, Iowa, southeast Nebraska, western Missouri, northwest Arkansas, and northern Oklahoma. The Monarch Cement Company was founded in 1908 and is based in Humboldt, Kansas.

