Head to Head Comparison: Atlas Financial (AFH) & Protective Insurance Corp Class B (PTVCB)

Atlas Financial (NASDAQ:AFH) and Protective Insurance Corp Class B (NASDAQ:PTVCB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.6% of Atlas Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.0% of Protective Insurance Corp Class B shares are held by institutional investors. 15.1% of Atlas Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 38.1% of Protective Insurance Corp Class B shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Atlas Financial and Protective Insurance Corp Class B, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas Financial 0 1 1 0 2.50 Protective Insurance Corp Class B 0 0 0 0 N/A

Atlas Financial presently has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 69.49%. Given Atlas Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Atlas Financial is more favorable than Protective Insurance Corp Class B.

Risk and Volatility

Atlas Financial has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Protective Insurance Corp Class B has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Protective Insurance Corp Class B pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Atlas Financial does not pay a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Atlas Financial and Protective Insurance Corp Class B’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas Financial $221.98 million 0.54 -$38.81 million ($3.62) -2.77 Protective Insurance Corp Class B $371.23 million 0.93 $18.32 million N/A N/A

Protective Insurance Corp Class B has higher revenue and earnings than Atlas Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Atlas Financial and Protective Insurance Corp Class B’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas Financial -16.52% -43.63% -9.59% Protective Insurance Corp Class B 6.26% 3.96% 1.20%

Summary

Protective Insurance Corp Class B beats Atlas Financial on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlas Financial

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in underwriting commercial automobile insurance policies in the United States. Its automobile insurance products provide insurance coverage in three primary areas, including liability, accident benefits, and physical damage. The company focuses on the light commercial automobile sector, including taxi cabs, non-emergency para-transit, limousine, livery, and business autos. The company distributes its insurance products through a network of retail independent agents. Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Schaumburg, Illinois.

About Protective Insurance Corp Class B

Protective Insurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in marketing and underwriting property and casualty insurance products. The company offers a range of fleet transportation insurance products, including commercial motor vehicle liability, physical damage, and general liability insurance; workers compensation insurance; medical and indemnity insurance products; non-trucking motor vehicle liability insurance; fidelity and surety bonds; and inland marine products consisting of cargo insurance. It also provides various additional services, such as risk surveys and analyses, safety program design and monitoring, government compliance assistance, loss control, and cost studies; research, development, and consultation in connection with new insurance programs that comprise development of systems to assist customers in monitoring their accident data; and claims handling services to clients with self-insurance programs. It serves trucking and public transportation fleets, as well as independent contractors in the trucking industry. The company primarily operates in the United States, Canada, Bermuda, and Puerto Rico. Protective Insurance Corporation was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

