Head-To-Head Comparison: BELLWAY PLC/ADR (BLWYY) versus Griffin Industrial Realty (GRIF)

BELLWAY PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:BLWYY) and Griffin Industrial Realty (NASDAQ:GRIF) are both construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Get BELLWAY PLC/ADR alerts:

BELLWAY PLC/ADR has a beta of -0.55, indicating that its share price is 155% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Griffin Industrial Realty has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

BELLWAY PLC/ADR pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Griffin Industrial Realty pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. BELLWAY PLC/ADR pays out 24.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for BELLWAY PLC/ADR and Griffin Industrial Realty, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BELLWAY PLC/ADR 0 0 1 0 3.00 Griffin Industrial Realty 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.5% of Griffin Industrial Realty shares are held by institutional investors. 28.0% of Griffin Industrial Realty shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares BELLWAY PLC/ADR and Griffin Industrial Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BELLWAY PLC/ADR N/A N/A N/A Griffin Industrial Realty -5.85% -1.06% -0.39%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BELLWAY PLC/ADR and Griffin Industrial Realty’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BELLWAY PLC/ADR $3.24 billion 1.45 $575.33 million $4.68 8.19 Griffin Industrial Realty $43.88 million 4.06 $4.62 million N/A N/A

BELLWAY PLC/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Griffin Industrial Realty.

Summary

BELLWAY PLC/ADR beats Griffin Industrial Realty on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BELLWAY PLC/ADR

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. It builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides social housing to housing associations. It owns and controls 37,855 plots of land. Bellway p.l.c. was incorporated in 1978 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

About Griffin Industrial Realty

Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. develops, manages, and leases industrial and commercial properties in the United States. As of November 30, 2017, the company owned 35 buildings comprising 23 industrial/warehouse buildings, 11 office/flex buildings, and a restaurant building. It also owns approximately 2,791 acres of land in Connecticut, as well as owns approximately 346 acres of land in Massachusetts, 131 acres of land in Pennsylvania, 18 acres in North Carolina, and 1,066 acres in northern Florida. The company was formerly known as Griffin Land & Nurseries, Inc. and changed its name to Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. in May 2015. Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for BELLWAY PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BELLWAY PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.