Head to Head Contrast: ENGlobal (ENG) & VSE (VSEC)

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) and VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Volatility & Risk

ENGlobal has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VSE has a beta of 1.65, meaning that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ENGlobal and VSE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ENGlobal -30.67% -25.83% -19.18% VSE 6.07% 10.77% 5.15%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.9% of ENGlobal shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.3% of VSE shares are held by institutional investors. 37.7% of ENGlobal shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.9% of VSE shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

VSE pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. ENGlobal does not pay a dividend. VSE has increased its dividend for 14 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ENGlobal and VSE’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ENGlobal $55.76 million 0.41 -$16.25 million N/A N/A VSE $760.11 million 0.44 $39.09 million N/A N/A

VSE has higher revenue and earnings than ENGlobal.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for ENGlobal and VSE, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ENGlobal 0 0 0 0 N/A VSE 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

VSE beats ENGlobal on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ENGlobal

ENGlobal Corp. provides engineering and professional services principally to the energy sector throughout the United States and internationally. It operates through the following business segments: Engineering, Procurement, Construction Management, and Automation Engineering & Integration. The Engineering, Procurement, and Construction Management segment provides consulting services relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering as well as inspection, construction management, mechanical integrity, field support, quality assurance, plant asset management and related project services to the midstream and downstream sectors. It also provides engineering, design, installation, operation, and maintenance to various government, public sector, and international facilities. The Automation Engineering & Integration segment provides engineering services related to the design, fabrication and implementation of process distributed control and analyzer systems, advanced automated data gathering, information technology and electrical projects primarily to the energy industry throughout the United States as well as a specific project in Russia and Kazakhstan. The company was founded by William A. Coskey in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About VSE

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified services and supply company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Supply Chain Management Group, Aviation Group, and Federal Services Group. The Supply Chain Management Group segment offers sourcing, acquisition, scheduling, transportation, shipping, logistics, data management, and other services to assist its clients with supply chain management. This segment supplies vehicle parts and mission critical supply chain support to the United States Postal Service (USPS) vehicle fleet and commercial truck fleets; and fleet management and sustainment solutions, and managed inventory services to the Department of Defense. The Aviation Group segment provides maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services; and parts supply and distribution for general aviation jet aircraft engines and engine accessories. This segment serves corporate and private aircraft owners, regional airlines, aviation manufacturers, aviation MRO providers, cargo transporters, and agricultural clients. The Federal Services Group segment offers foreign military sales services and refurbishment services to extend and enhance the life of existing vehicles and equipment; fleet-wide ship and aircraft support; aircraft sustainment and maintenance; and foreign military sales and other technical, management, engineering, logistics, maintenance, configuration management, prototyping, technology, and field support services to the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps, U.S. Army and Army Reserve, U.S. Air Force, and other U.S. and foreign military customers. This segment also provides IT and technical and consulting services primarily to the United States Department of Defense and other government agencies. VSE Corporation was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Alexandria, Virginia.

