Head to Head Review: MONOTARO Co Ltd/ADR (MONOY) versus NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR (NNCHY)

MONOTARO Co Ltd/ADR (OTCMKTS:MONOY) and NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR (OTCMKTS:NNCHY) are both mid-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Dividends

MONOTARO Co Ltd/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. MONOTARO Co Ltd/ADR pays out 25.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR pays out 14.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MONOTARO Co Ltd/ADR and NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MONOTARO Co Ltd/ADR $788.06 million 7.54 $75.48 million $0.31 76.52 NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR $1.75 billion 4.50 $244.28 million $1.63 32.37

NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than MONOTARO Co Ltd/ADR. NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MONOTARO Co Ltd/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for MONOTARO Co Ltd/ADR and NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MONOTARO Co Ltd/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of MONOTARO Co Ltd/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares MONOTARO Co Ltd/ADR and NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MONOTARO Co Ltd/ADR 9.26% 36.65% 20.49% NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR 14.30% 16.36% 12.29%

Risk and Volatility

MONOTARO Co Ltd/ADR has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR beats MONOTARO Co Ltd/ADR on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

MONOTARO Co Ltd/ADR Company Profile

MonotaRO Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, imports and sells MRO products in Japan and internationally. It offers products in various categories, such as safety and health protection equipment/signs, logistics/packing goods, office tapes and cleaning supplies, cutting tools/abrasive materials, measurement/surveying equipment, work tools/electric/pneumatic tools, spray oil grease/ adhesion repair/welding supplies, pneumatic equipment/hydraulic equipment/hoses, and bearings/machine parts/casters. The company also provides electrical materials/control equipment/solder ESD protection equipment; building hardware, building materials, and painting interior goods; air conditioning electrical installation/pump/piping, water circulation equipment; screws, bolts, nails, and materials; automotive/truck equipment; bike and bicycle accessories; scientific research and development articles; kitchen equipment; agricultural materials and garden products; and medical/nursing care products. It serves manufacturing, automobile maintenance, and construction industries. MonotaRO Co., Ltd. also offers its products online. The company was formerly known as Sumisho Grainger Co., Ltd. and changed its name to MonotaRO Co., Ltd. in 2006. MonotaRO Co., Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amagasaki, Japan.

NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR Company Profile

Nissan Chemical Corporation engages in chemicals, performance materials, agricultural chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and advanced materials and planning businesses in Japan and internationally. Its chemical products include MELAMINE, an adhesive agent; high purity chemicals; AdBlue, a urea solution; FINEOXOCOL, a saturated fatty alcohol and acid; ammonia, sulfuric, and nitric acid; TEPIC, an epoxy compound; Melamine Cyanurate, a flame retardant; Nissan Reishi, a health food; PHOSMEL, a non-halogen flame retardants, phenylphosphonic acid, a surface modifier; and HI-LITE, a chlorinated isocyanulate. The company offers performance materials comprising display, battery, semiconductor, and inorganic materials. It also offers agricultural chemicals, such as herbicides; insecticides; fungicide; and active ingredients for veterinary pharmaceuticals; GREATAM and PULSOR for sheath blight disease in rice fields; IKARUGA and BESGREEN for patch disease in lawns; and INPOOL for broadleaf weeds in grass lawns. In addition, the company provides pharmaceutical products, such as LIVALO, an anti-cholesterol agent; LANDEL, an anti-hypertension agent; and FINTE that block calcium channels; and custom manufacturing and process researching services for pharmaceutical ingredients. Further, the company provides advanced materials comprising HYPERTECH, a nucleating agent for electroless plating; ECOPROMOTE, an environmental harmony material; NANOFIBERGEL and prevelex, a life science material; and SUNCONNECT, an optical material. Furthermore, it engages in the landscaping, engineering, fertilizer, plant engineering, environmental analysis, electronic materials, and transportation businesses. The company was formerly known as Nissan Chemical Industries, Ltd. and changed its name to Nissan Chemical Corporation in July 2018. Nissan Chemical Corporation was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

