Head to Head Survey: Eastman Kodak (KODK) and FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares (FUJIY)

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) and FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Eastman Kodak has a beta of 2.48, meaning that its share price is 148% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.1% of Eastman Kodak shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.0% of Eastman Kodak shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Eastman Kodak and FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eastman Kodak $1.53 billion 0.07 $94.00 million N/A N/A FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares $21.97 billion 0.86 $1.27 billion $2.90 14.90

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares has higher revenue and earnings than Eastman Kodak.

Dividends

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Eastman Kodak does not pay a dividend. FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares pays out 7.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Eastman Kodak and FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eastman Kodak 4.07% N/A -2.44% FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares 5.13% 5.31% 3.55%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Eastman Kodak and FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eastman Kodak 0 0 0 0 N/A FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares beats Eastman Kodak on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Eastman Kodak Company Profile

Eastman Kodak Company provides hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in various markets worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Print Systems; Enterprise Inkjet Systems; Flexographic Packaging; Software and Solutions; Consumer and Film; Advanced Materials and 3D Printing Technology; and Eastman Business Park. It offers digital offset plate and computer-to-plate imaging solutions, and electro photographic printing solutions to a range of commercial industries, including commercial print, direct mail, book publishing, newspapers and magazines, and packaging. The company also provides production press systems, consumables, and inkjet components and services; flexographic imaging equipment, printing plates, consumables, and related services; enterprise services and solutions, such as a suite of software solutions for print production workflow, as well as print and managed media services that assist customers with solutions for their printing requirements and document management services; consumer products, including cameras and inkjet printers; and motion picture and industrial film, and chemicals, as well as licenses Kodak brand to third parties for a range of products, such as batteries, digital and instant print cameras, camera accessories, printers, and LED lighting products. In addition, it offers intellectual property licensing solutions; and leases technology center and industrial complex. The company sells its products and services through third party resellers and distributors, as well as directly and indirectly to enterprise accounts and customers. Eastman Kodak Company was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares Company Profile

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, produces, sells, and services imaging, information, and document solutions worldwide. Its photo and electronic imaging solutions include color films and others, such as color negative films, single-use cameras, color reversal films, and instant films; color paper and chemicals comprising photographic paper for color prints, inkjet papers, and photofinishing chemicals; photofinishing equipment consisting of film processors/printing equipment, digital minilabs/inkjet-system dry minilabs, and thermal photo printers; digital cameras and camera accessories; and TV camera/cine, and security lenses, as well as film processing and photo printing services. The company also provides healthcare products, such as digital X-ray imaging and diagnostic systems, digital mammography systems, medical-use picture archiving and communications systems, dry imaging films/dry imagers, X-ray films, digital endoscopes, low-molecular pharmaceuticals, radiopharmaceuticals, functional cosmetics, and nutritional supplement products. In addition, it offers graphic systems, including computer-to-plate plates and plate setters, industrial inkjet printers and inks, and industrial inkjet printer heads; flat panel display materials, such as protective films for polarizers, WV films for expanding viewing angles, and transfer films; recording media comprising data cartridges and professional-use videotape products; and industrial products that include electronic materials/photoresist products, pressure/heat measurement films, and non-destructive testing systems. Further, the company provides office products, such as color/monochrome digital multifunction devices and DocuWorks document handling software; color/monochrome office printers; and consumables, as well as on-demand publishing and computer printing systems, and document outsourcing services. FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

