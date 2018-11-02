Help The Homeless Coin Price Down 0.1% Over Last Week (HTH)

Help The Homeless Coin (CURRENCY:HTH) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. In the last week, Help The Homeless Coin has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Help The Homeless Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Help The Homeless Coin has a total market capitalization of $107,425.00 and $1,350.00 worth of Help The Homeless Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Help The Homeless Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007243 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003554 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015652 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00150262 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00251221 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $628.81 or 0.09940787 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00012962 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Help The Homeless Coin Profile

Help The Homeless Coin’s total supply is 424,570,625 coins. Help The Homeless Coin’s official Twitter account is @hthcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Help The Homeless Coin’s official website is hthcoin.world.

Help The Homeless Coin Coin Trading

Help The Homeless Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Help The Homeless Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Help The Homeless Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Help The Homeless Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Help The Homeless Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Help The Homeless Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.