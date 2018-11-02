Hemisphere Media Group (HMTV) and Liberty Latin America (LILA) Head to Head Contrast

Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) and Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Hemisphere Media Group has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty Latin America has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hemisphere Media Group and Liberty Latin America’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hemisphere Media Group $124.46 million 4.30 -$13.43 million N/A N/A Liberty Latin America $3.59 billion 0.88 -$70.26 million ($0.41) -44.83

Hemisphere Media Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Liberty Latin America.

Profitability

This table compares Hemisphere Media Group and Liberty Latin America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hemisphere Media Group -28.37% -8.42% -4.07% Liberty Latin America N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Hemisphere Media Group and Liberty Latin America, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hemisphere Media Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Liberty Latin America 1 4 1 0 2.00

Hemisphere Media Group presently has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.56%. Liberty Latin America has a consensus target price of $24.25, indicating a potential upside of 31.94%. Given Liberty Latin America’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Liberty Latin America is more favorable than Hemisphere Media Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.1% of Hemisphere Media Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.3% of Liberty Latin America shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.9% of Hemisphere Media Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of Liberty Latin America shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Liberty Latin America beats Hemisphere Media Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hemisphere Media Group

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. owns and operates Spanish-language cable television broadcasting networks and digital content platform in the United States and internationally. It operates Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 20 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; WAPA, a broadcast television network and television content producer; and WAPA.TV, a broadband news and entertainment Website, as well as distributes WAPA2 Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico. The company also operates WAPA America, a cable television network that serves 4.4 million subscribers in the United States; and Pasiones, a cable television network that offers telenovelas and serialized dramas to 4.5 million subscribers in the United States and 14.8 million subscribers in Latin America. In addition, it operates Centroamerica TV, a cable television network that offers news and entertainment, and soccer programming to 4.1 million subscribers in Central America; and Television Dominicana, a cable television network that provides news and entertainment to approximately 1.9 million subscribers in the Dominican Republic. Further, the company operates Canal 1, a television network in Colombia; and Pantaya, a cross-platform Spanish-language digital subscription service that offers Spanish-language films. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd. provides various telecommunications services. Its services primarily include video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services. The company offers communications and entertainment services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies. It also operates a sub-sea and terrestrial fiber optic cable network that connects approximately 40 markets. The company provides its services in 18 countries in Latin America and the Caribbean under the brands of C&W, BTC, Flow, Móvil, VTR, and Liberty. Liberty Latin America Ltd. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

