Henkel AG & Co KGaA (HEN3) Given a €122.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) has been assigned a €122.00 ($141.86) target price by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €111.00 ($129.07) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €111.00 ($129.07) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. UBS Group set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Cfra set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Henkel AG & Co KGaA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €116.29 ($135.22).

Shares of HEN3 traded up €0.38 ($0.44) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €96.56 ($112.28). 394,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a 52 week low of €103.00 ($119.77) and a 52 week high of €129.65 ($150.76).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

