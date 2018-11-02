Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC) to Issue Dividend of $0.31

Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 1st, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 19th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th.

Hercules Capital has a payout ratio of 100.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Hercules Capital to earn $1.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 93.2%.

Shares of NYSE HTGC traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.46. 961,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,268. Hercules Capital has a twelve month low of $11.55 and a twelve month high of $13.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.87.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The business had revenue of $52.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.37 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 56.32% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hercules Capital will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hercules Capital stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) by 284.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,636 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.12% of Hercules Capital worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 37.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HTGC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Compass Point set a $14.00 price target on shares of Hercules Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $13.75 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.57.

Hercules Capital, Inc, formerly known as Hercules Technology Growth Capital, Inc, is a business development company specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

