Heritage Commerce (HTBK) Given Buy Rating at Brean Capital

Brean Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) in a research note published on Monday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Heritage Commerce from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Heritage Commerce from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Raymond James started coverage on Heritage Commerce in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heritage Commerce from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.50.

Shares of HTBK stock traded down $0.17 on Monday, hitting $14.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,415. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $635.37 million, a PE ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.46. Heritage Commerce has a 1 year low of $13.67 and a 1 year high of $18.10.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $34.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.56 million. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 17.74%. Research analysts predict that Heritage Commerce will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 5th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is 55.00%.

In related news, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.82 per share, with a total value of $74,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTBK. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Heritage Commerce by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,375,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,344,000 after purchasing an additional 372,215 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,121,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 788,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,403,000 after acquiring an additional 208,700 shares in the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,473,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,043,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,713,000 after acquiring an additional 170,632 shares in the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

