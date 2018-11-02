Hi-Crush Partners (HCLP) Bonds Trading 1% Lower

An issue of Hi-Crush Partners LP (NYSE:HCLP) debt fell 1% against its face value during trading on Friday. The high-yield debt issue has a 9.5% coupon and will mature on August 1, 2026. The debt is now trading at $78.75 and was trading at $86.44 last week. Price changes in a company’s debt in credit markets sometimes predict parallel changes in its share price.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut shares of Hi-Crush Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Hi-Crush Partners from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Hi-Crush Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine raised Hi-Crush Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Hi-Crush Partners from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.93.

HCLP stock traded down $0.66 on Friday, reaching $6.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,679,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,956,156. Hi-Crush Partners LP has a 12-month low of $6.71 and a 12-month high of $16.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $709.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Hi-Crush Partners (NYSE:HCLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. Hi-Crush Partners had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 21.37%. The company had revenue of $213.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hi-Crush Partners LP will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 1st will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 31st. Hi-Crush Partners’s payout ratio is 89.11%.

In other Hi-Crush Partners news, insider William E. Barker sold 12,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total transaction of $159,534.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William E. Barker sold 9,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $117,105.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,803.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hi-Crush Partners during the second quarter valued at $167,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in shares of Hi-Crush Partners during the second quarter valued at $198,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hi-Crush Partners during the third quarter valued at $212,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Hi-Crush Partners during the third quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, First National Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Hi-Crush Partners during the second quarter valued at $238,000. 24.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hi-Crush Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, provides proppant and logistics solutions to the energy industry in North America. The company produces monocrystalline sand, a specialized mineral used as a proppant during the well completion process to facilitate the recovery of hydrocarbons from oil and natural gas wells.

