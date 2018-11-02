Hillenbrand, Inc. (HI) Position Lowered by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527,286 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hillenbrand by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,414,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,905,000 after purchasing an additional 729,389 shares in the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Hillenbrand by 279.5% during the 2nd quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 100,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,724,000 after purchasing an additional 73,800 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Hillenbrand by 223.2% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 88,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 61,404 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new position in Hillenbrand during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,042,000. Finally, Capital One National Association acquired a new position in Hillenbrand during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,876,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. B. Riley set a $62.00 price target on shares of Hillenbrand and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

HI stock opened at $48.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.15 and a 12 month high of $53.41.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $446.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.80 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, and forest products.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.