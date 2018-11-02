Hilton Hotels Co. (HLT) Stake Raised by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 117.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Hilton Hotels were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels during the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels during the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels during the third quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels during the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

HLT opened at $72.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.03, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Hilton Hotels Co. has a 1-year low of $63.76 and a 1-year high of $88.11. The company has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.26.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Hilton Hotels had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 63.76%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Hilton Hotels’s payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

HLT has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Hilton Hotels from $93.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Hilton Hotels from $96.00 to $82.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hilton Hotels from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.76 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $75.00 target price on shares of Hilton Hotels and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $84.00 target price on shares of Hilton Hotels and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.99.

Hilton Hotels Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise; and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio – A Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations brands.

