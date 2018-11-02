Hilton Hotels (HLT) PT Lowered to $84.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $93.00 to $84.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HLT. Berenberg Bank upgraded Hilton Hotels from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hilton Hotels from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Hilton Hotels from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Hilton Hotels from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Longbow Research began coverage on Hilton Hotels in a research report on Friday, September 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.99.

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $73.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.03, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.04, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.26. Hilton Hotels has a one year low of $63.76 and a one year high of $88.11.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Hilton Hotels had a return on equity of 63.76% and a net margin of 15.51%. Hilton Hotels’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Hotels will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. Hilton Hotels’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hilton Hotels by 24.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 80,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,477,000 after purchasing an additional 15,770 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels during the third quarter worth about $220,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hilton Hotels by 1.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 787,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,630,000 after purchasing an additional 13,176 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Hilton Hotels by 6.6% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 310,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,052,000 after purchasing an additional 19,254 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Hilton Hotels by 15.9% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 64,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,787 shares during the period. 97.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hilton Hotels

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise; and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio – A Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations brands.

