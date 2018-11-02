HODL Bucks (HDLB) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $8.00

HODL Bucks (CURRENCY:HDLB) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. During the last seven days, HODL Bucks has traded flat against the US dollar. One HODL Bucks token can now be purchased for $0.0116 or 0.00000176 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HODL Bucks has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $8.00 worth of HODL Bucks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007167 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003665 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00150021 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00252676 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $615.70 or 0.09656194 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00012624 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

HODL Bucks’ official Twitter account is @hodlbucks. HODL Bucks’ official website is www.hodlbucks.com.

HODL Bucks can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HODL Bucks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HODL Bucks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HODL Bucks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

