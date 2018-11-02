Hometrust Bancshares (HTBI) Upgraded to B+ by TheStreet

Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Hometrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd.

Get Hometrust Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HTBI opened at $27.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Hometrust Bancshares has a 1-year low of $24.20 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The firm has a market cap of $515.26 million, a P/E ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.32.

Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Hometrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $31.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.64 million.

In related news, EVP Howard L. Sellinger sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $293,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,401.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig C. Koontz sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $236,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,172,005.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 8.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,017,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,656,000 after purchasing an additional 78,148 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management LLC raised its position in Hometrust Bancshares by 2.7% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management LLC now owns 960,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,041,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Hometrust Bancshares by 6.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 719,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,240,000 after acquiring an additional 44,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hometrust Bancshares by 2.5% in the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 352,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,926,000 after acquiring an additional 8,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in Hometrust Bancshares by 1.2% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 218,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. 60.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hometrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

Read More: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Hometrust Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hometrust Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.