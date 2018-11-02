Horizon Pharma (HZNP) Stock Price Up 6.5% Following Analyst Upgrade

Horizon Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP)’s share price rose 6.5% during trading on Thursday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $35.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Horizon Pharma traded as high as $19.54 and last traded at $19.40. Approximately 2,421,660 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 1,682,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.21.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HZNP. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Horizon Pharma from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Horizon Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Horizon Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Get Horizon Pharma alerts:

In other news, EVP Geoffrey M. Curtis sold 9,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total value of $204,319.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,463.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Pharma by 189.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 6,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Pharma by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $172,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Pharma by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.40.

Horizon Pharma (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. Horizon Pharma had a negative net margin of 28.02% and a positive return on equity of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $302.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Horizon Pharma PLC will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Horizon Pharma (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's marketed medicine portfolio consists of RAVICTI for the treatment of urea cycle disorders; PROCYSBI to treat nephropathic cystinosis; ACTIMMUNE for the treatment of chronic granulomatous disease and malignant osteopetrosis; BUPHENYL to treat urea cycle disorders; and QUINSAIR for the treatment of chronic pulmonary infections due to pseudomonas aeruginosa in cystic fibrosis patients.

See Also: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.