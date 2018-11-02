Host Hotels and Resorts (HST) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Host Hotels and Resorts had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 12.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS.

Shares of HST stock traded down $0.60 on Friday, reaching $18.73. The company had a trading volume of 380,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,462,499. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.23. Host Hotels and Resorts has a 12 month low of $17.93 and a 12 month high of $22.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Host Hotels and Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.34%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HST. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,905,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,023,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 761.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,146,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896,862 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,047,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,229 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 628.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,046,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,477 shares during the period. 99.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HST. Zacks Investment Research cut Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Host Hotels and Resorts from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Host Hotels and Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.87.

Host Hotels and Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 89 properties in the United States and six properties internationally totaling approximately 52,500 rooms.

