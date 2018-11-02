Houlihan Lokey (HLI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday. They currently have $45.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Houlihan Lokey, Inc. is an investment bank which focuses on mergers and acquisitions, financings, financial restructurings and financial advisory services. The Company’s operating segments consist of Corporate Finance, encompassing M&A and capital markets advisory; Financial Restructuring both out-of-court and in formal bankruptcy or insolvency proceedings; Financial Advisory Services, including financial opinions and a variety of valuation services; and Strategic Consulting, which advises in the areas of strategy development, operations, and performance improvement. It operates primarily in the United States, Europe, Asia and Australia. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. is headquartered in LOS ANGELES, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HLI. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine cut Houlihan Lokey from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reissued a hold rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.86.

HLI stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.46. 6,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,320. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.48. Houlihan Lokey has a fifty-two week low of $38.85 and a fifty-two week high of $53.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $274.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.19%.

In other news, major shareholder Orix Hlhz Holding Llc sold 12,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $623,203.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 324,441 shares of company stock valued at $15,619,260. Insiders own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the second quarter valued at $216,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the second quarter valued at $233,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the second quarter valued at $246,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the second quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Hikari Power Ltd acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the second quarter valued at $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.34% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

