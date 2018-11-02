HPQ Silicon Resources (HPQ) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.06

Shares of HPQ Silicon Resources Inc (CVE:HPQ) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 263000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

HPQ Silicon Resources Company Profile (CVE:HPQ)

HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc explores for and evaluates high purity quartz mineral resources in Canada. It holds interests in the high purity quartz properties that cover an area of approximately 3,500 Ha located in Quebec. The company through, PUREVAP quartz vaporization reactor process, reduces quartz to high purity silicon and/or polycrystalline silicon products.

