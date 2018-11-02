HSBC (HSBA) Given a GBX 700 Price Target at Cfra

Cfra set a GBX 700 ($9.15) target price on HSBC (LON:HSBA) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on HSBA. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.41) price target on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 750 ($9.80) price target on HSBC and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.32) price target on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a GBX 735 ($9.60) price target on HSBC and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on HSBC from GBX 785 ($10.26) to GBX 770 ($10.06) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. HSBC currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 719.86 ($9.41).

Shares of HSBA traded up GBX 11.10 ($0.15) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 649.90 ($8.49). The company had a trading volume of 11,870,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,590,000. HSBC has a 52 week low of GBX 618 ($8.08) and a 52 week high of GBX 798.60 ($10.44).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 11th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 11th. This represents a yield of 1.16%.

In related news, insider Iain Mackay sold 24,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 657 ($8.58), for a total value of £157,817.97 ($206,217.13).

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

