Hudson Technologies, Inc. (HDSN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.50.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HDSN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hudson Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. William Blair downgraded Hudson Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th.

Get Hudson Technologies alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HDSN. DnB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in Hudson Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,936,000. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL boosted its stake in Hudson Technologies by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL now owns 2,550,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,516 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Hudson Technologies by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 2,112,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,500 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its stake in Hudson Technologies by 183.3% during the 2nd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,035,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 669,745 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in Hudson Technologies by 274.6% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 552,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 404,870 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HDSN traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.94. 4,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,141. The company has a market cap of $35.58 million, a PE ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.19. Hudson Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $6.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.72). Hudson Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 23.19%. The company had revenue of $58.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.03 million. On average, research analysts predict that Hudson Technologies will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hudson Technologies Company Profile

Hudson Technologies Inc operates as a refrigerant services company in the United States and internationally. It sells reclaimed and virgin refrigerants, and industrial gases; provides refrigerant management services, such as reclamation of refrigerants and laboratory testing, as well as re-usable cylinder refurbishment and hydrostatic testing.

See Also: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.