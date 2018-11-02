Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush cut Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James cut their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Vining Sparks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.13.

Huntington Bancshares stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.29. 15,987,593 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,936,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.35. Huntington Bancshares has a one year low of $13.04 and a one year high of $16.60.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 29.13%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Howell D. Mccullough III sold 68,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $1,112,124.09. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 720,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,649,078.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard W. Neu acquired 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.88 per share, for a total transaction of $93,690.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 273,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 18,757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 168,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 74,787 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 121,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company's Consumer and Business Banking segment offers financial products and services, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer loans, and small business loans; and investments, mortgages, insurance, interest rate risk protection, and foreign exchange and treasury management services.

