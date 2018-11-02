HUYA (HUYA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

HUYA has been the subject of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of HUYA in a report on Friday, August 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. CLSA began coverage on shares of HUYA in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.50.

HUYA stock opened at $19.57 on Monday. HUYA has a fifty-two week low of $15.25 and a fifty-two week high of $50.82.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by $1.92. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.74 million. The company’s revenue was up 125.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUYA. Sylebra HK Co Ltd purchased a new position in HUYA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,220,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new position in HUYA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,681,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in HUYA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,362,000. Rovida Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in HUYA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,378,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in HUYA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,108,000. 5.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HUYA

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company also provides advertising and online game-related services. As of December 31, 2017, its live streaming content covered approximately 2,600 games, including mobile, PC, and console games.

