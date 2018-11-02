Hyatt Hotels Co. (H) Plans $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, December 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 27th.

Hyatt Hotels has a payout ratio of 38.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Hyatt Hotels to earn $1.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.4%.

H opened at $71.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.25. Hyatt Hotels has a 1-year low of $64.82 and a 1-year high of $84.89.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 4.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider 8-26-22 Gp Llc sold 196,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total transaction of $15,361,786.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,809,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider H Co Lp Lci sold 110,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total transaction of $8,701,404.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $83.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.91.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates in four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

