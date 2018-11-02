iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (IBDM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0538 per share on Wednesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 1st.

Shares of NYSEARCA IBDM traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.22. The company had a trading volume of 234,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,423. iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $24.20 and a 12-month high of $25.00.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.