iBonds Sep 2020 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMI) Increases Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

iBonds Sep 2020 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMI) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0278 per share on Wednesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 1st. This is a positive change from iBonds Sep 2020 Term Muni Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Shares of NYSEARCA IBMI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.21. 54,584 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,915. iBonds Sep 2020 Term Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $25.17 and a one year high of $25.61.

