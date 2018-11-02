iCoin (ICN) Reaches Market Cap of $109,158.00

iCoin (CURRENCY:ICN) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. Over the last week, iCoin has traded down 15.6% against the dollar. One iCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. iCoin has a total market cap of $109,158.00 and $0.00 worth of iCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get iCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007257 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003607 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00015484 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00150845 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00253023 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $627.31 or 0.09917143 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00013012 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About iCoin

iCoin launched on August 25th, 2016. iCoin’s total supply is 29,934,009 coins. iCoin’s official website is www.icoin.world. iCoin’s official Twitter account is @iconominet.

iCoin Coin Trading

iCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade iCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase iCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for iCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for iCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.