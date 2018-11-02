Icon Plc (ICLR) Expected to Post FY2019 Earnings of $6.90 Per Share

Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Icon in a report issued on Tuesday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks analyst S. Draper now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $6.90 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.00. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ICLR. Zacks Investment Research raised Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of Icon in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Mizuho set a $146.00 price objective on Icon and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Icon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Icon from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

NASDAQ ICLR opened at $139.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. Icon has a 52 week low of $101.22 and a 52 week high of $155.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.31.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.54. Icon had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $655.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.66 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICLR. WCM Investment Management CA raised its stake in Icon by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management CA now owns 5,000,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $768,860,000 after purchasing an additional 367,131 shares during the period. Partner Fund Management L.P. raised its stake in Icon by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. now owns 432,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,294,000 after purchasing an additional 163,959 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Icon by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 946,806 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $111,856,000 after purchasing an additional 161,558 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Icon by 3,097.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 148,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Icon during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,964,000. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Icon Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

