IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.61-$4.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.385-$2.425 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.45 billion.IDEXX Laboratories also updated its FY 2017 guidance to $4.61-4.75 EPS.

Shares of IDXX traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $204.91. 976,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,106. The firm has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of 62.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.64. IDEXX Laboratories has a one year low of $146.09 and a one year high of $256.22.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $545.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.66 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 703.80% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDXX has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised IDEXX Laboratories from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $275.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $246.50.

In other news, VP Jacqueline Studer sold 8,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.37, for a total value of $2,083,897.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Lane sold 5,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.78, for a total value of $1,441,227.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,129 shares of company stock valued at $17,159,219. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. It operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.