IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $418,000 Position in Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,051 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Leidos were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Command Bank bought a new position in Leidos in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Leidos in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Leidos in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Fort L.P. bought a new position in Leidos in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Leidos in the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LDOS opened at $63.36 on Friday. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $57.50 and a 52-week high of $72.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.66.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Leidos had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on LDOS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Leidos in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Argus cut their price target on shares of Leidos from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.13.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

