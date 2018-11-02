IFP Advisors Inc Decreases Position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (FPX)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,724 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned about 0.07% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,143,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,694,000 after purchasing an additional 9,943 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 673,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,123,000 after purchasing an additional 64,488 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 7,037.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 631,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,791,000 after purchasing an additional 622,457 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 262,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,739,000 after purchasing an additional 99,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 181,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,947,000 after purchasing an additional 40,291 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FPX opened at $68.69 on Friday. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.87 and a fifty-two week high of $75.99.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Company Profile

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

