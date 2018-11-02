IFP Advisors Inc Has $956,000 Position in D. R. Horton Inc (DHI)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 213.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,674 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,441 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tyers Asset Management LLC boosted its position in D. R. Horton by 1.3% in the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 88,060 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its position in D. R. Horton by 5.2% in the second quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 25,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in D. R. Horton by 1.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,804 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in D. R. Horton by 28.3% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in D. R. Horton by 1.3% in the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 106,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,385,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DHI shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 target price on shares of D. R. Horton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Bank of America set a $65.00 target price on shares of D. R. Horton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. JMP Securities set a $47.00 target price on shares of D. R. Horton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. KeyCorp set a $54.00 target price on shares of D. R. Horton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays set a $51.00 target price on shares of D. R. Horton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.93.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $135,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DHI stock opened at $36.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.08. D. R. Horton Inc has a 52-week low of $34.37 and a 52-week high of $53.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

About D. R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West America. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 26 states and 79 markets in the United States under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, Freedom Homes, and Pacific Ridge Homes.

