IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 2,640 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. Bridgeworth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 134.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $60.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $52.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.72. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $57.41 and a 12-month high of $77.91.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 12,004.60% and a net margin of 13.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 19th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 18th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CL. Barclays set a $64.00 target price on Colgate-Palmolive and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a $71.00 target price on Colgate-Palmolive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.06.

In related news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $30,977.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,765,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total value of $1,112,480.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 49,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,268,662.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 169,585 shares of company stock valued at $11,132,140 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The company offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; personal care products comprising bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, and deodorants and antiperspirants; and home care products, such as laundry and dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related products.

