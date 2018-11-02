II-VI (IIVI) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.65-0.69 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $333-345, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $327.65 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IIVI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded II-VI from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded II-VI from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded II-VI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark boosted their price objective on II-VI from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on II-VI from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.69.

IIVI traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.24. The stock had a trading volume of 800,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,084. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.17. II-VI has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $53.08.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The firm had revenue of $314.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.92 million. II-VI had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that II-VI will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other II-VI news, VP David G. Wagner sold 33,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.01, for a total value of $1,587,978.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 71,578 shares in the company, valued at $3,436,459.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David G. Wagner sold 4,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $236,817.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 65,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,195,339. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,624 shares of company stock valued at $4,063,820 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

