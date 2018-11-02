Travelport Worldwide (TVPT) PT Lowered to $20.00

Travelport Worldwide (NYSE:TVPT) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Imperial Capital from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Imperial Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 41.34% from the stock’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “We are maintaining our Outperform rating on TVPT shares, while lowering our one-year price target to $20 from $25, about 41% above the recent share price. We are lowering our 3Q18 EPS estimate to $0.24 from $0.31, maintaining our FY18 estimate of $1.40, and lowering our FY19 EPS estimate to $1.45 from $1.60.””

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TVPT. Zacks Investment Research cut Travelport Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Bank of America cut Travelport Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Travelport Worldwide from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine cut Travelport Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen set a $23.00 price objective on Travelport Worldwide and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Shares of NYSE TVPT opened at $14.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.25. Travelport Worldwide has a 52-week low of $12.10 and a 52-week high of $20.30.

Travelport Worldwide (NYSE:TVPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $622.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.46 million. Travelport Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 36.75% and a net margin of 4.61%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Travelport Worldwide will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Travelport Worldwide news, insider Matthew Minetola sold 2,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $38,874.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,562. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TVPT. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Travelport Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Travelport Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelport Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelport Worldwide by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travelport Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. 92.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travelport Worldwide

Travelport Worldwide Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a travel commerce platform that offers distribution, technology, payment, and other solutions for the travel and tourism industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It facilitates travel commerce by connecting travel providers with online and offline travel buyers in a business-to-business travel platform.

