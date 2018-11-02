Incyte (INCY) Given a $88.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $88.00 price objective on Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on INCY. Raymond James restated a buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Incyte from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Oppenheimer set a $70.00 target price on Incyte and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Incyte from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $94.48.

NASDAQ:INCY traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.77. 27,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,718,303. Incyte has a twelve month low of $58.33 and a twelve month high of $109.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.32.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). Incyte had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $449.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Incyte will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 1,000 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 10,000 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $700,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,962,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,000 shares of company stock worth $2,202,100 over the last ninety days. 17.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 120.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 3,737 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 242,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,719,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 18.5% during the third quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 192,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,327,000 after buying an additional 30,120 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 9.3% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,088,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,225,000 after buying an additional 92,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 331.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after buying an additional 38,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States. It offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

