ING Groep (INGA) Given a €14.40 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.40 ($16.74) price target on ING Groep (AMS:INGA) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

INGA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup set a €16.30 ($18.95) price objective on shares of ING Groep and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €14.00 ($16.28) price objective on shares of ING Groep and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on shares of ING Groep and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. HSBC set a €12.00 ($13.95) price objective on shares of ING Groep and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €12.50 ($14.53) price objective on shares of ING Groep and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €14.72 ($17.12).

Shares of INGA stock traded up €0.21 ($0.24) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €14.35 ($16.69). The stock had a trading volume of 27,950,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,760,000. ING Groep has a 52-week low of €13.52 ($15.72) and a 52-week high of €16.69 ($19.41).

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

