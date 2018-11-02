ING Groep (INGA) PT Set at €12.00 by Cfra

ING Groep (AMS:INGA) has been assigned a €12.00 ($13.95) target price by investment analysts at Cfra in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cfra’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 16.38% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on INGA. UBS Group set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on ING Groep and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on ING Groep and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.30 ($15.47) price target on ING Groep and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on ING Groep and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €12.50 ($14.53) price target on ING Groep and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €14.72 ($17.12).

AMS INGA traded up €0.21 ($0.24) during trading on Friday, hitting €14.35 ($16.69). 27,950,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,760,000. ING Groep has a fifty-two week low of €13.52 ($15.72) and a fifty-two week high of €16.69 ($19.41).

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

