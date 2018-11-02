Ingredion (INGR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Ingredion Incorporated is an ingredients solutions provider specializing in nature-based sweeteners, starches and nutrition ingredients. The Company serves diverse sectors in food, beverage, brewing, pharmaceuticals and other industries. Its sweetener products include dextrose, glucose, polyols, HFCS and Maltodextrin. The Company’s nutrition solutions include prebiotic fibers, resistant starch, soluble fibers and Inulin fibers. Its starch-based products include both industrial and food-grade starches. Ingredion Incorporated, formerly known as Corn Products International, Inc., is headquartered in Chicago. “

Get Ingredion alerts:

INGR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup cut Ingredion from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut Ingredion from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a report on Friday, July 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Ingredion from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a hold rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a report on Friday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $124.50.

INGR stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $103.44. 11,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,349. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Ingredion has a 12 month low of $89.48 and a 12 month high of $146.28.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ingredion will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 1st were issued a $0.625 dividend. This is a boost from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 28th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.47%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Ingredion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ingredion by 382.7% during the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ingredion by 42.2% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Ingredion during the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Ingredion during the second quarter worth approximately $244,000. Institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ingredion (INGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.