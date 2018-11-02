Ingredion (INGR) Lifted to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Ingredion from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ingredion from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Ingredion from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Stephens reissued a hold rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a report on Friday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Ingredion currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $124.50.

Shares of INGR stock traded down $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $103.49. The stock had a trading volume of 498,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.62. Ingredion has a 12 month low of $89.48 and a 12 month high of $146.28.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 18.91%. Ingredion’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ingredion will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 1st were issued a $0.625 dividend. This is a boost from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 28th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.47%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 382.7% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

