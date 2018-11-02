Insider Buying: Chant West Holdings Ltd (CWL) Insider Purchases 213,192 Shares of Stock

Chant West Holdings Ltd (ASX:CWL) insider Niall Cairns bought 213,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$12,791.52 ($9,072.00).

Niall Cairns also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 18th, Niall Cairns bought 2,800,000 shares of Chant West stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$168,000.00 ($119,148.94).

ASX CWL opened at A$0.06 ($0.04) on Friday.

Chant West Company Profile

Chant West Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides research, consulting, and software services to superannuation and financial planning industries in Australia. It operates in two segments, XPLAN and LMS – Enzumo, and Superannuation services  Chant West. The company configures and customizes XPLAN, a financial planning software, which includes creation of customized templates for fact finds, statements of advice, annual reviews, and business workflows; and offers e-learning management systems to help advisers optimize their use of XPLAN and Enzumo's advice technology products.

