Insider Buying: Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) Chairman Buys $25,012.50 in Stock

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Chairman Hasu P. Shah purchased 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.25 per share, with a total value of $25,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:HT opened at $17.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $695.04 million, a PE ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $16.60 and a 12 month high of $24.16.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $127.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.82 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 28th. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.85%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 72.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 7,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the second quarter worth about $757,000. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1,068.2% in the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 169,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,634,000 after buying an additional 154,882 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the second quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the second quarter worth about $151,000. 92.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on HT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 27th. B. Riley set a $19.00 price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank set a $19.00 price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.63.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,666 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

